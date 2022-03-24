Washington-Based Chain Pizza Rita Sold to Private Investor

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, announced the sale of its client Pizza Rita, Inc. to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed March 14, 2022.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Pizza Rita (PRI) operates three pizza restaurants under the Pizza Rita brand. The Company’s emphasis is on take-out and delivery as opposed to dine-in service.

The founders have extensive industry experience, having worked for national pizza chains, and established PRI to better compete with these larger industry players. Specifically, the Company differentiates itself in the marketplace through an uncommon level of service including an ironclad “happiness” guarantee. Further, PRI has empowered its employees to provide coupons, discounts, and other means to build customer satisfaction.

The Company has developed a loyal base of patrons that has enabled the business to thrive for over 32 years.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Paul Hajek, with support by Senior Vice President, M&A, Amy Wall closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, DeWayne Nelon established the initial relationship with PRI.

“Pizza Rita is legendary in Spokane. The buyer is a seasoned executive in pizza industry who will be able to take the business to the next level,” Hajek says.