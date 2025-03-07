The Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) organization is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, “Accelerating Action: The Power of Mentorship & Internships in AV”, in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025. Taking place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST, this interactive webinar will highlight the transformative impact of WAVIT’s internship program and showcase how mentorship accelerates action for young women in the AV industry.

With this year’s IWD theme, #AccelerateAction, WAVIT is dedicated to increasing momentum and urgency in addressing gender equality within the AV industry. This virtual event will bring together WAVIT interns and their mentors/employers to share their firsthand experiences, demonstrating how internships foster career pathways, mentorship, and industry-wide change.

Why Attend?

✅ Hear real stories from interns and mentors about their experiences.
✅ Learn how to support and expand opportunities for young women in AV.
✅ Get inspired to take action and champion inclusivity in the industry.

Event Details:
📅 Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
🕒 Time: 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST
📍 Where: Online – Register here

Event Programming: “Accelerating Action: The Power of Mentorship & Internships in AV”

🌟 Panelists:
• Jeff Hawley, Marketing Director, Allen & Heath USA / American Music & Sound (AM&S), An Exertis JAM business
• AM&S / WAVIT Interns: Raegan Thompson, Kaitlyn Trahan & Erin Parisi
• Moderated by Lex Evans

Join the Movement: Strike the #AccelerateAction Pose!

To further celebrate IWD 2025, WAVIT invites members and industry professionals to participate in the #AccelerateAction campaign. Strike the #AccelerateAction pose and submit a high-res photo or short video to WAVIT’s Google Drive. The submissions will be featured across WAVIT’s social media platforms, website, and newsletter.

How You Can Get Involved:

📢 Before the Event:
• Follow WAVIT’s social media for updates and intern spotlights.
• Help spread the word by sharing the event details with your network.

•Post your #AccelerateAction pose to show solidarity.

📢 During the Event:
• Engage with the discussion using #AccelerateAction #WAVIT.
📢 After the Event:
• Read the recap blog highlighting key takeaways from the discussion.
• Watch and share highlight clips from the webinar.
• Support WAVIT’s internship program by becoming a mentor or employer.

Register Today!

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation on how mentorship and internships are shaping the future of women in AV. Sign up now to reserve your spot.

