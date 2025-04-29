Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) proudly announces its new Board of Directors. With a renewed focus on mentorship, equity, and professional development, WAVIT’s leadership continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s workforce while advancing representation for women across all corners of the AV/IT space.

Stepping into the role of President is Althea Ricketts, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives at Shure Incorporated. With more than three decades of experience in the audio electronics industry and a proven track record in sustainability, DEI leadership, and global marketing and sales, Ricketts brings a wealth of strategic insight and a deep passion for mentorship and industry advancement.

“I’m honored to lead WAVIT at such a pivotal time,” said Ricketts. “Our industry is ready for meaningful change, and WAVIT is a force for creating more equitable pathways for women in AV and IT. Together, we’ll continue amplifying the voices and visibility of women who are shaping the future of our industry.”

Lex Evans, Digital Signage Manager at the University of Southern California, has been appointed Vice President. An award-winning customer experience designer and board member of the Digital Signage Federation, Evans is also a co-creator of the WAVIT Podcast and a champion for accessible, inclusive technology experiences.

Joining the board is Nikki Ault, Vice President of Client Services at Coffman Media, who brings impressive credentials and fresh perspectives to WAVIT’s mission. With nearly 20 years of experience in client service leadership and customer experience strategy, Ault is a powerful advocate for women in client-facing tech roles.

Continuing on the board are WAVIT co-founders and respected industry leaders:

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO of BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Gina Sansivero, VP of Marketing and Corporate Communications, AtlasIED

Susan Wilhite, Senior Director of Business Development, Bluefin

Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia

“Our vision for WAVIT has always been bold,” said Alvarado-Miranda. “With Althea at the helm and new board members bringing fresh energy and diverse expertise, WAVIT is positioned to make an even greater impact. We’re not just here to support women—we’re here to lead a movement.”

WAVIT’s ongoing initiatives include mentorship programs, speaking and leadership opportunities, STEM outreach, industry partnerships, and resources to support safe, inclusive work environments. The organization welcomes members of all gender identities and encourages those passionate about equity in AV/IT to join.Membership is open to all and includes access to career resources, networking, mentorship, and exclusive events. To learn more or become a member, visit www.womeninavit.org.