WAVIT (Women in AV/IT) is proud to announce Alexandra Garip of AVI-SPL as the inaugural recipient of the Mary Cook Empowerment Award: Designing the Future scholarship. This prestigious award, created in memory of industry pioneer Mary Cook, celebrates Garip’s passion for AV system design and her commitment to advancing her career in the audiovisual industry.

The scholarship—supported by founding sponsor NV5 and in partnership with AVIXA—honors the enduring legacy of Mary Cook, whose work mentoring women and championing equity in the industry left a lasting impact. Garip was selected from a pool of exceptional applicants for her early-career drive, innovative vision, and dedication to building inclusive, technology-forward AV environments.

“AVIXA is honoured to support the Mary Cook Empowerment Scholarship and delighted to welcome Alexandra to InfoComm this year. She will get to experience thousands of pro AV professionals coming together for an exhilarating week of business and career growth and participate in the AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast where she will meet a like-minded community dedicated to championing women in the AV Industry. It is so valuable to invest in your professional growth; learning and networking goes such a long way over the course of your career,” said Sarah Joyce, Chief Global Officer, AVIXA.

“Alexandra exemplifies the talent, enthusiasm, and promise that Mary Cook fiercely supported throughout her career,” said Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, Founder of WAVIT. “We’re thrilled to recognize her as the first-ever recipient and to support her journey as she grows into a future leader in our industry.”

As the scholarship winner, Garip will receive a full InfoComm 2025 experience, and is looking forward to networking opportunities, as well as the extensive educational curriculum.

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected as the recipient of the Mary Cook Empowerment Award,” said Garip. “This scholarship is not only a stepping stone in my professional journey—it’s a tribute to the women who paved the way. I’m excited to continue learning, connecting, and contributing to this vibrant industry.”

“Alex’s exceptional communication skills, personability and technical knowledge make her a great asset to the team. We’re so proud and lucky to have her on our team!” –Justin How Chung, AVI-SPL

The award will be formally recognized during InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, Florida (June 7–13), where WAVIT and its partners will celebrate Cook’s legacy with special programming, including the distribution of memorial wristbands and networking event on Wednesday June 11th from 6-8pm celebrating women in AV/IT.

“Supporting the next generation of women in AV is essential to building a stronger, more diverse industry,” said Kelly Stumpf, PMP and Principal Consultant of NV5. “We’re proud to honor Mary’s legacy by helping exceptional professionals like Alexandra rise, grow, and thrive.”

All are welcome to attend the WAVIT Meet up and Mingle to meet Alexandra. For more information about the Mary Cook Empowerment Award and WAVIT’s ongoing efforts to support women in the AV/IT industry, visit www.womeninavit.org.