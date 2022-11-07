Wawa Brings Back 'Free Coffee Tuesdays' Campaign

Wawa announced the return of its “Free Coffee Tuesdays” campaign, which provides Wawa Rewards Members with a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve hot or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday from now until the end of the year.

With distribution on the following free coffee dates -- 11/8, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20 and 12/27 -- rewards members will receive a Bonus Reward in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.

“Due to an overwhelming positive response from the previous Free Coffee Tuesday campaigns, Wawa is excited to bring it back every Tuesday for the remainder of the year starting November 8th,” says Jim Morey, Chief Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Coffee is the most popular product among our loyalty members, so we are excited to bring a little joy to our members with this campaign during the holiday season.”

A new enhancement for this campaign is that members can now choose to redeem their Wawa Rewards while they are mobile ordering or continue to redeem in-store. Anyone that is not already a member can sign up for Wawa Rewards on the Wawa mobile app or on WawaRewards.com to take advantage of Free Coffee Tuesdays as well as future benefits. Wawa Rewards is a great way for customers to save money throughout the year, with rewards for everyday spend, and periodic bonus offers such as Free Coffee Tuesdays and fuel discounts.