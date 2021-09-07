Wayback Burger Creates First 'Cheeseburger Hall of Fame'

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced the creation of the first-ever ‘Cheeseburger Hall of Fame’ and will offer Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Saturday, September 18.

The ‘Cheeseburger Hall of Fame’ recognizes individuals and moments in pop culture synonymous with the Cheeseburger. Factors such as performance, body of work, depth of career, cultural relevance, uniqueness and of course, overall cheesiness, were taken into consideration. Inductees will receive free Wayback Burgers Classic Burgers for the first year of their induction. The formal induction period starts and ends on National Cheeseburger Day, and the inaugural inductees for 2021 include:

Jimmy Buffet; Cheeseburger in Paradise

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell; Good Burger

Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and John Amos; Coming to America

John Landis on behalf of John Belushi; Animal House

To coincide with rewarding pop culture cheeseburgers with the highest of honors, Wayback Burgers will also offer a delicious Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger deal for one day only on Saturday, September 18. Wayback Burgers’ Classic Burger features two beef patties cooked-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in-restaurant or by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app.

“As the saying goes, nothing beats a classic. Therefore, we’re excited to celebrate this National Cheeseburger Day with not only BOGO Classic Burgers, but with the inauguration of our very first ‘Cheeseburger Hall of Fame’ class,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Just like our Classic Burger, our 2021 inductees positively advocate the deliciousness and notoriety of America’s iconic meal, the cheeseburger. We feel our inaugural inductees embody memorable moments in pop culture where we, as a society, have also idolized the cheeseburger. We look forward to launching this yearly tradition and can’t wait to see where the class of 2022 will lead us.”