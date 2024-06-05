Wayback Burgers announced its newest lineup of blazing hot summer limited time offers available to order online, in-restaurant or through the Wayback Burgers app at its more than 170 locations, available now through August 31.

Specifically, Wayback Burgers’ new summer limited time menu items include:

The Ghost Pepper Burger – Two high quality beef patties topped with lightly melted cheddar cheese, two slices of Wayback Burgers’ crispy applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos and spicy ghost pepper sauce. Available for a suggested price of $10.99.

Spicy Cheese Curds – Crispy golden cheddar cheese curds tossed in Texas Pete® fiery and bold Dust dry seasoning. Available for a suggested price of $5.99.

Strawberry Shortcake Shake – A hand-dipped delectable Strawberry Shortcake Shake made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake and a sweet strawberry puree topped with whipped cream and crumbled vanilla cake pieces. Available for a suggested price of $6.49.

“We’re excited to kick off the summer season by introducing our new limited-time menu items packed with deliciously bold flavors,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “This summer, we invite guests to savor the fiery thrill of our Ghost Pepper Burger, the zesty kick of our Spicy Cheese Curds, and the sweet nostalgia of our Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake. It’s a symphony of flavors that captures the essence of the season.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.