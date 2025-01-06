Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced that it’s kicking off 2025 with one of the most value-driven combos in its history – an $8.99 cheeseburger Meal Deal that pairs a single, made-to-order all beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard, with a regular sized French fry and fountain-drink. The Meal Deal is available now system wide and will exit menus at the end of February.

Unlike heavy discounting tactics that were a key theme in 2024 for fast-food brands in the quick-service sector, Wayback Burgers is not sacrificing quality or customer service to deliver value. With the new Meal Deal, guests will enjoy the same high-level service and irresistible burgers and fries that continue to separate Wayback Burgers from the competition. The Meal Deal can be redeemed in restaurant, online or by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app.

“Holiday spending often comes with sticker shock every January, so we’re looking to help soften the burden on our guests’ wallets with our new Meal Deal as they enter 2025,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “With a deal this good at their fingertips, it’s a surefire guarantee that this combo will have guests salivating and eager to take advantage of the savings.”

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.