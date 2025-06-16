Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, is kicking off summer in the sweetest way—with the return of its annual Free Shake Day on Friday, June 20. Known for its hand-dipped milkshakes made to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk, the brand is celebrating the first official day of summer by offering guests a free 12 oz. vanilla milkshake at any of its 170 locations nationwide—no purchase necessary.

“At Wayback Burgers, summer is all about sharing moments that bring people together over great food and classic flavors,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our annual Free Shake Day is a beloved tradition that lets us thank our guests by treating them to a timeless classic—a creamy vanilla milkshake. We’re also excited to keep the summer spirit alive all season long with our Summer Happy Hour, where guests can enjoy refreshing lemonades and fan-favorite shakes at great prices.”

­­Following Free Shake Day, Wayback Burgers will keep the summer vibes going with its limited-time Summer Happy Hour, running from June 21 through August 31. During this daily afternoon deal, guests can enjoy $2 lemonades and $5 milkshakes—from classic favorites to crave-worthy flavors like Chocolate Brownie, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Red Velvet Cupcake—available from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This offer can be redeemed exclusively through the Wayback Rewards program, which guests can join at waybackburgers.com/rewards.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

Free Shake Day

*Offer valid at participating Wayback Burgers locations on Friday, June 20, 2025, only.

*Guests will receive one (1) free 12 oz. Vanilla Milkshake.

*No purchase necessary, limit one per guest, valid in-restaurant only.

Summer Happy Hour

*Offer valid June 21, 2025 – August 31, 2025, exclusively for Wayback Rewards members — redeemable online, through the app, or in-restaurant.

*Offer available daily from 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts, void where prohibited.