Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced a delicious and cheesy deal in honor of its favorite holiday, National Cheeseburger Day, Wednesday, September 18.

For one day only, guests can cash in on a Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger* offer on Wednesday, September 18. Wayback Burgers’ Classic Burger features two beef patties made-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in restaurant or by ordering through the Wayback Rewards program (online, in restaurant, or through the Wayback Burgers app).

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating National Cheeseburger Day,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Our BOGO offer is the perfect chance for guests to enjoy our most popular menu item – The Classic Burger. Additionally, National Cheeseburger Day gives us an opportunity to showcase our new, limited time seasonal menu items fall menu items. We encourage guests to visit Wayback Burgers this September to enjoy these irresistible offers.”

New offerings available this fall between September 2 – November 29 include:

Sweet Bacon Burger – Two high quality juicy beef patties made-to-order topped with cheddar cheese, crispy candied bacon, and a sweet and tangy bourbon mustard. Available for a suggested price of $8.99.

Cheese Fries –Crispy golden-brown French fries covered in melted cheese sauce. Available for a suggested price of $4.49.

Cookie Butter Shake –A hand-dipped delectable Cookie Butter shake made with vanilla ice cream, rich and creamy cookie butter topped with a dollop of whipped cream, and spiced cookie crumbles. Available for a suggested price of $7.99.

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.

*Offer valid only on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, when you order in restaurant or through the Wayback Rewards program (Wayback app, in-restaurant, online at order.waybackburgers.com).

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Limit one per app account.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

*Void where prohibited.