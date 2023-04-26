Wayback Burgers Announces Lineup of Promotions for National Burger Month

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a delicious lineup of burger bargains in celebration of National Hamburger Month this May. Guests can chow down on these limited-time, budget-friendly offers by ordering from Wayback Burgers restaurants all month long.

In honor of National Hamburger Month, Wayback Burgers will offer guests a total of five bun-derful dining deals throughout May. Talk about more bang for your burger! Weekly promotions include:

$2 Off App Orders of $10 or More – May 1 – May 7

Free Regular Bacon Cheese Fries with Burger or Sandwich Purchase – May 8 – May 14

$3 Kids’ Meals – May 15 – May 21

Triple Point Days on App Orders – May 22 – May 27; May 29 – May 31

Additionally, Wayback Burgers will offer all guests BOGO Classic Burgers to celebrate its biggest burger day, National Hamburger Day, on Sunday, May 28. Guests are encouraged to download the Wayback app to participate in these deals while they last.

“We are pleased to announce our lastest lineup of offers in celebration of National Hamburger Month – our favorite month of the year,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Each May, we strive to remind guests why our exceptional customer service and high-quality burgers separate us from competitors. Wayback Burgers’ National Hamburger Month deals are carefully designed with the burger enthusiast in mind and shine a spotlight on our most mouthwatering menu items. We look forward to sharing our hamburgers with our guests both in-restaurant and through our Wayback Burgers app all of May.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads and delicious sides, including fries, onion rings, mac & cheese bites and tater tots. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is also famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk. New, limited time menu offerings available now – Friday, June 2 include:

The Steakhouse Burger – Made with two beef patties made-to-order, Swiss cheese, fried onions, and A1 steak sauce.

– Made with two beef patties made-to-order, Swiss cheese, fried onions, and A1 steak sauce. Red Velvet Shake – A hand-dipped vanilla milkshake, blended with red velvet cupcakes, and topped with whipped cream and crushed red velvet cupcakes.

– A hand-dipped vanilla milkshake, blended with red velvet cupcakes, and topped with whipped cream and crushed red velvet cupcakes. Fried Cheese Curds – Crispy fried cheddar cheese curds.

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.