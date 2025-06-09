Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises, is shaking up its summer menu with the debut of a bold new item — the limited-time Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowls. A brand new category for the brand, bowls have been gaining significant traction with consumers who are drawn customization, portability and the option for lower-carb builds. Available for a suggested price of $9.99, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowls depart menus on August 29.

Coming hot on the heels of Wayback Wraps which were introduced earlier this spring, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowls are another proof point of the brand’s relentless focus on menu innovation. The bowls deliver bold, familiar flavors in a brand-new format, layering crispy fried chicken with cheddar cheese, crispy chopped bacon, juicy tomatoes, and zesty pickles — all finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch dressing. Guests can customize their bowl with a choice of a golden French fry base, topped with melted cheddar cheese, or a crisp lettuce base, served with shredded cheddar cheese, for a satisfying, bun-free experience that’s anything but ordinary.

“Whether you’re going lighter with lettuce or all-in with fries, these bowls deliver something totally unexpected from a traditional burger joint — and that’s exactly the kind of innovation we’re proud to bring to the table,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “One thing’s for sure, at Wayback Burgers we’re always going to elevate the experience for our guests, and that starts with always having something new cooking in the kitchen. We’re confident the Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowls will be a favorite and are looking forward to seeing the response from guests this summer.”

To complement the new bowl, Wayback Burgers is also introducing a brand-new seasonal sip – the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade. Available now through August 29, this vibrant, refreshing drink blends the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the tart, floral notes of hibiscus for a fruity twist on classic lemonade. It’s available in two sizes — suggested at $2.99 for 22 oz and $3.69 for 32 oz — and is the perfect pairing for any summer meal.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

Both the Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl and Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade are available for a limited time at participating Wayback Burgers locations nationwide. Guests are encouraged to try them while they last — whether they’re in the mood to dig into bold, savory flavors or cool off with something crisp and refreshing.