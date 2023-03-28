Wayback Burgers Announces Tax Day Deal

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises, announced a budget-friendly Tax Day deal to help guests stress less on Tuesday, April 18.

To ease Americans’ annual Tax Day anxiety, Wayback Burgers is giving guests 18% off orders for one day only. Guests can redeem this offer by directly ordering through the Wayback Burgers app. Whether guests expect a refund or anticipate a bill, this is a deal worth taking advantage of!

“Wayback Burgers is happy to offer its first Tax Day discount to new and returning guests this April,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “As tax season is a busy and stressful time for many, we wanted to offer a discount to celebrate getting those tax filings to the finish line. We encourage guests to participate in this special promotion and to try our new, limited time menu items, including our Steakhouse Burger, Red Velvet Shake and Fried Cheese Curds this spring.”

New offerings available at Wayback Burgers now – Friday, June 2 include: