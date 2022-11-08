Wayback Burgers Announces Two Rounds of Donations

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced the following donations for this November: Veterans Day Sales Donation (11/11) – As a thank you to military heroes this Veterans Day, Wayback Burgers will donate 10 percent of all app and online sales to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to honor the bravery and sacrifice of our country’s military members and first responders. All proceeds will positively impact the foundation’s multiple programs, as well as our nation’s heroes and their families. Giving Tuesday Sales Donation (11/29): Wayback Burgers will donate 10 percent of all in-restaurant, online and app sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

