Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced its Annual Donation Day on Tuesday, January 14. On this day, 10% of all sales will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), a nationwide organization dedicated to providing safe spaces, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities for youth.

Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has proudly partnered with BGCA, raising more than $1 million through various national fundraising campaigns and local restaurant openings. This ongoing partnership has allowed Wayback Burgers to contribute directly to BGCA’s mission of empowering young people, ages 6 to 18, by supporting educational programs, leadership development, and community-based initiatives. In addition, a portion of every burger and sandwich sold year-round helps fund BGCA’s impactful programs.

“We are thrilled to host our annual donation day and continue our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a cause that is close to our hearts,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “BGCA’s unwavering dedication to youth development aligns with our own values, and we’re proud to support an organization that makes a real difference in communities across the country. We look forward to another successful year of collaboration and impactful fundraising.”