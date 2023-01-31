Wayback Burgers Breaks Records in 2022

Wayback Burgers announced 2022 as a record-breaking sales year. The brand saw a systemwide sales growth of 11.1%, along with a comparable store sales increase of 7.2% in 2022. Sales were bolstered by expansion of the franchise’s footprint, customer-experience enhancements, and overarching brand innovation with popular limited-time only (LTO) menu items like the Oktoberfest Burger, Big Way Burger, fried pickles and S’mores Milkshake.

“We are pleased to announce 2022 as a record-breaking year for the Wayback Burgers brand,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our franchisees and team members have continued to excel in making Wayback Burgers the family-friendly destination with superior guest service and delicious, high-quality food. We thank our incredible team members and guests for their continued support and generous contributions. We are confident Wayback Burgers is well positioned for even greater success and strong sales in 2023.”

Nationally, Wayback Burgers awarded 25 new franchise agreements representing 32 locations nationwide. To further enhance operations and guest service, the franchise tested self-ordering kiosks in select restaurants. The brand also oversaw 17 remodels, signed 12 leases and opened 10 new locations, expanding its brand footprint to Utah, Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri. Internationally, the brand awarded two master franchise agreements – in the Dominican Republic and Canada – and 5 franchises, in addition to opening 13 restaurants, including its first restaurant in Japan.

In addition to sales and expansion, Wayback Burgers continued philanthropic efforts benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, whose mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Since the national partnership’s 2018 inception, Wayback Burgers has raised over $825,000 for the non-profit organization through a variety of national fundraising events and initiatives. Additionally, Wayback Burgers awarded the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County with a $10,000 prize for winning the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest. The winning recipe, the Old-Fashioned Donut Milkshake, was later available as a summer limited time offer nationwide.

In 2023, Wayback Burgers plans to open 15 to 20 restaurants nationwide and roll out exciting new LTO menu items.