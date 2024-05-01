Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced its Wayback Rewards program challenge in celebration of National Hamburger Month, celebrated each May. Guests can access the Wayback Rewards program wherever they order, whether via the Wayback app, online, or in-restaurant, all month long.

In honor of National Hamburger Month, Wayback Rewards members are encouraged to visit Wayback Burgers three times this May to earn 120 points. Members who join the challenge can use their accumulated points to redeem a free Double Bacon Burger or Cheeeesy Burger. Additionally, Wayback Burgers will offer all guests BOGO Classic Burgers to celebrate its biggest burger day, National Hamburger Day, on Tuesday, May 28.

“We are pleased to announce our first-ever Wayback Rewards program challenge in celebration of National Hamburger Month – our favorite month of the year,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Each May, we strive to remind guests why our exceptional customer service and high-quality burgers separate us from competitors. We are excited to highlight our mouthwatering hamburgers as we celebrate National Hamburger Month with our guests, both in our restaurants and through our newly revamped Wayback Rewards program, throughout the entire month of May.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk. Wayback Burgers’ spring limited time menu offerings available now – Friday, May 31 include:

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak – Thinly shaved steak served on a fresh sub roll, topped with ooey gooey melted cheese sauce, two pieces of Wayback Burgers’ crispy new apple cider cured, double applewood smoked bacon and a drizzle of creamy ranch.

Cheesy Bacon Cheese Curds –Crispy golden cheddar cheese curds topped with a layer of melted cheese sauce and sprinkled with Wayback Burgers’ crispy new apple cider cured, double applewood smoked bacon bits.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake –Ahand-dipped delectable vanilla ice cream shake with a fudgy chocolate swirl, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with chip cookie dough pieces.

Wayback Rewards Program Challenge:

*Offer valid 5/1 – 5/31 on the all-new Wayback app, in-restaurant, online at order.waybackburgers.com

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Minimum purchase of $10 required.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

BOGO Deal:

*Offer valid on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, when Guests use the Wayback Rewards program (online, Wayback app and in-restaurant only).

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.