Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced the official opening of its newest location at 295 7th Avenue in Manhattan, NY on Friday, June 20. The new restaurant brings 40 new jobs to the area, contributing to the local economy and expanding the brand’s presence to New York City.

Owned and operated by first-time franchisee Choudhry Waseem, this location will be the first Wayback Burgers in New York City. The 1,700 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Manhattan will offer guests the brand’s signature menu items in a lighter, brighter, and elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen will be visible through glass windows and a pass-through, allowing guests to watch their food being prepared. Furnishings will include a variety of seating options, such as upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating community tables.

“We are excited to officially bring the Wayback Burgers dining experience to New York City,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With each new location, we are committed to delivering not only great food but also fostering lasting connections within the community. We’re proud to contribute to the local economy and look forward to working alongside Choudhry as we welcome and serve new guests in New York City.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

“I’m excited to bring the first Wayback Burgers to Manhattan, the heart of New York City, and I look forward to opening more locations in the near future,” said Choudhry Waseem, local franchisee, Wayback Burgers of Manhattan. “I’ve always loved the food, and I knew it would be a perfect fit for this city. With a focus on quality, great service and a welcoming atmosphere, I’m thrilled to be part of this community and can’t wait to serve guests throughout New York City for many years to come.”

The hours of operation for Wayback Burgers of Manhattan are Monday – Sunday from 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM.

With operations in 36 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide. To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join the Wayback Rewards program at https://waybackburgers.com/rewards/. For more information on locations, menus and promotion, visit WaybackBurgers.com, or get social with us on Facebook, X or Instagram. For information on Wayback Burgers franchise opportunities, visit WaybackBurgers.com/Franchising.