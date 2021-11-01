Wayback Burgers to Donate Portion of Veterans Day Sales to 9/11 Foundation

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, will salute military heroes this Veterans Day by donating 10% of sales to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Thursday, November 11.

All day long, guests can order in person, on the Wayback Burgers app or order directly through their website, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local veterans.

Tunnel to Towers honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. Their mission is to honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb our country.

All proceeds raised this Veteran’s Day will positively impact the foundation’s multiple programs, our national heroes and their families by providing them support.