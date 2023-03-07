Wayback Burgers to Donate Sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it will donate 10% of sales to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Tuesday, March 14.

Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has served as a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization dedicated to providing safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing programs to young people, ages 6-18. Over the past five years, Wayback Burgers has raised over $825,000 for the non-profit through a variety of national fundraising events and local-level restaurant grand openings. Additionally, for every burger and sandwich sold by Wayback Burgers, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the organization.

“We are proud to host a nationwide donation day in support of our long-term charity partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “This organization and its mission are near and dear to our hearts, as it impacts the lives of guests in the communities we serve. As Wayback Burgers nears the $1 million donation mark, we are humbled to know we have contributed to making a difference in the lives of many young people. We look forward to another successful fundraising campaign and year of partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

In 2022, Wayback Burgers supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America through numerous national and local fundraising campaigns. Additionally, the burger franchise awarded the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County with a $10,000 prize for winning the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest. The winning recipe, the Old-Fashioned Donut Milkshake, was later available as a summer limited time offer nationwide.