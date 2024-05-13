Wayback Burgers announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at 295 7th Avenue in New York, NY. Projected to open in October 2024, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ first restaurant in New York City, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Choudhry Waseem, the 1,700 square-foot Wayback Burgers of New York will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion with the lease signing of our first restaurant in New York City,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our New York franchisee has assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with Choudhry Waseem, as we continue to introduce Wayback Burgers to new and returning guests throughout New York City.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“Wayback Burgers’ exceptional customer service and high-quality food initially attracted me to becoming a franchisee. The support and guidance throughout the franchising process and the opportunity for owning additional locations in the future has assured me that Wayback Burgers was the right path for me,” adds Choudhry Waseem, local franchisee. “I look forward to sharing delicious menu items, especially my personal favorites, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Cheeeesy Burger, along with the full Wayback Burgers dining experience with families and guests throughout New York City very soon.”