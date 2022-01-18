Wayback Burgers Honors Anniversary of First Restaurant and Bar Location

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, celebrates its increase in international presence with the one year anniversary of their Edmonton, Canada location. Anood Khan and Harvir Toor opened the doors of their first Wayback Burgers restaurant on November 18, 2020. Now having been open a year, the business partners have a lot to be grateful for – and a lot of advice to give prospective business owners wondering if the food industry is the best decision.

Khan and Toor had been looking at multiple franchises when they learned about Wayback Burgers. “We went to a franchise expo looking for a business opportunity and found Wayback Burgers,” says Khan. “I started digging into the brand’s history and was really impressed with the warm welcome. After attending Discovery Day in Connecticut, we saw how involved the corporate team is with the franchisees, tasted the amazing food, and we were sold!”

Khan and Toor really appreciated the way in which the Wayback Burgers team really made sure they were the right franchisees for their brand. “They care who they bring on their team. They don’t just want people who send them the check and don’t get involved,” says Khan. “We really felt like we were picked because they believed in us and our ability to succeed.”

Having opened during the height of COVID-19, Khan and Toor faced a number of challenges during their first year of operations, however they received top-notch support from the Wayback Burgers team. “If we want to run a promo our Master Franchisee does everything he can to help cover costs so more profit goes to our business,” says Khan. “The corporate marketing team is incredible. They create such beautiful ads for us to use.”

“We’re so excited to see this bar and grill location continue to succeed, even in times of uncertainty,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Anood and Harvir are a great fit for our brand and really dove into this opportunity. We are so grateful for the continued growth in our international markets, especially during this unprecedented time.”

“We’ve been through three lockdowns now and we’re still here. We’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” says Khan. “My biggest piece of advice for potential new franchisees? Work hard. Put the effort in and you’ll see it come back to you. If you follow the Wayback Way and practice patience, it’ll pay off.”

As for their optimism toward the future, Khan’s partner, Harvir Toor, credits much of their positive outlook to the people around them. “We wouldn’t have made it this far without our amazing staff that has been with us since day one,” said Toor. “We also have a handful of loyal customers that have been helping us increase brand awareness in the community. We’re very lucky to have such wonderful people in our corner.”

The Wayback Burgers Edmonton restaurant is located at 10412 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1Z3, Canada.