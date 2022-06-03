Wayback Burgers to Host 'Free Shake Day' on June 25

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, will once again be hosting their annual “Free Shake Day” on the first Saturday of summer – June 25. Guests will receive a free 12 oz. chocolate shake when they visit in-restaurant only and no purchase is necessary. In addition to this sweet freebee, beginning June 25 – July 24, guests can enter Wayback’s Summer Vacation Sweepstakes to win a grand prize of $5,000 towards an unforgettable summer getaway. During the promotion period, participants who text the keyword “vacation” to 833-990-0950 will automatically be entered to win. A winner will be selected August 1.

Wayback Burgers is famous for its milkshakes. Hand-dipped and crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk, they are available in a variety of flavors including a new Sour Patch Kids Shake, available for a limited time now through July 8.

“We cannot think of a better way to kick off summer than the indulgence of one of our hand-crafted milkshakes. Offering our chocolate shake for free is a perfect nod to the nostalgia that both summer and the Wayback brand brings to our guests,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “We hope to have many folks take advantage of this fun opportunity. It also provides an occasion to enjoy one of our new menu items we are cooking up special for summer.”

Other food items joining the Wayback Burgers menu for this summer only include: