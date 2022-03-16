Wayback Burgers to Host Grand Opening Ceremony for Store in Durham, North Carolina

Wayback Burgers will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration in honor of its new Durham, NC location. During the festivities, guests can enjoy Wayback Burgers’ famous thick, hand-dipped milkshakes at half price and can enter to win various prizes – including two sets of Oculus Virtual Reality Headsets, a Nintendo Switch and a pair of AirPods. Four lucky winners will be announced throughout the day and onsite music will be provided by Bill Barney. Additionally, entertainment by Just Joey and Hilarious bits O' Business will be present to provide balloon twisting, magic, juggling and laughs.

Wayback Burgers of Durham is the first location owned and operated by Jack Yen, alongside his sister-in-law, Winni Zhang, and her husband as well as Jack’s partner, John Pei. Together, the trio boasts over 20 years of restaurant experience and entrepreneurship. With the grand opening of Wayback Burgers of Durham, the team hopes to make this restaurant the community’s go-to family-friendly establishment where guests can enjoy high-quality burgers and delicious menu items.

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022