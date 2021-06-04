Wayback Burgers to Host National Hiring Days

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, is looking to welcome new employees by hosting a national hiring event at participating locations. As part of the event, Wayback Burgers will be incentivizing applicants who complete an interview with a coupon for a free regular side of Wayback’s signature fries. “Apply For Fries” will be held at Wayback Burger locations nationwide on June 8th and 9th.

Wabyback Burgers’ goal is to hire 5,000 new employees in a variety of open positions across its 135 U.S. locations. To be eligible for the free regular fry coupon, candidates must submit applications in person or online at WaybackBurgers.com/Careers on June 8 or June 9. They will then have 30 days to schedule their interview and upon completing their interview, they will receive a coupon for a free regular side of fries.

“Realizing that the hiring game is a competitive marketplace, we at Wayback Burgers wanted to entice our applicants in a way that gives them a true taste of our brand,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “We are looking forward to a successful hiring event and welcoming new talent to our growing Wayback family.”