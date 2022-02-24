Wayback Burgers to Host Ribbon Cutting of Darien, Illinois Location

Wayback Burgers will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration in honor of its new Darien, IL location on Saturday, February 26.

During the festivities, guests can enjoy Wayback Burgers' famous Classic Burger in-restaurant for just $3.99 and can enter to win various prizes – including two sets of AirPods and an Xbox Series S. Three lucky winners will be announced throughout the day and onsite music will be provided by Joe Fascetta from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Additionally, Wayback Burgers of Darien will donate 15 percent of all in-restaurant sales from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM to PACTT, Parents Allied with Children and Teachers for Tomorrow, an organization connecting people with autism to the community.