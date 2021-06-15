Wayback Burgers Hosting Free Shake Day on June 21

Wayback Burgers will once again be hosting their annual “Free Shake Day” on June 21 – the first full day of summer. Guests with a cocoa craving are in for a treat as this year’s free shake flavor is Chocolate. To sweeten the deal, Wayback Burgers will also be giving away Shake Koozies to the first 50 guests at each location.

The perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day, Wayback Burger’s milkshakes are hand-dipped and crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk. Although no purchase is necessary for guests to redeem their free 12oz Chocolate shake, they are the perfect complement to any food item on Wayback’s menu.

“We at Wayback Burgers cannot think of a better way to kick off summer than the indulgence of one of our hand-crafted milkshakes. Offering our chocolate shake for free is a perfect nod to the nostalgia that both summer and the Wayback brand brings to our guests,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “We hope to have many folks take advantage of this fun offer.”

With operations in 31 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.