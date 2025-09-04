Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchises, unveiled a new dessert for the fall season that’s a verified showstopper — introducing the new Oreo Cookie Sundae. Available now through November 21 for a suggested price of $6.49, the Oreo Cookie Sundae is the ultimate finish to any Wayback Burgers meal or as a standalone sweet treat.

On top of its range of delicious made-to-order burgers like the iconic Cheeeesy, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks and more, Wayback Burgers is also well known for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes made with premium Blue Bunny ice cream. Now, the brand is leaning even further into the dessert space with a new limited time only treat: the Oreo Cookie Sundae. Featuring a decadent trifecta of layers of premium, Blue Bunny vanilla ice cream, Oreo Cookie pieces, and a rich chocolate sauce, the new sundae reinforces Wayback Burgers’ commitment to go “way” beyond the burger.

“We’re rewriting the rulebook – one layer at a time – with our take on a parfait,” said Pat Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our shakes continue to be one of the most asked for items by guests across our entire system, so we decided to elevate the category and swap the straw for a spoon. We’re excited to see our guests’ reactions to the new sundae, and know the decadent, sweet layers will be tough to resist, whether that’s in-restaurant or on-the-go.”

The Oreo Cookie Sundae is available for a limited time at participating Wayback Burgers locations nationwide. Dessert lovers can enjoy this limited time only Oreo Cookie Sundae —in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback app—now through November 21.