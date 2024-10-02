Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at Mainchester Shopping Center – 2200 North Main Street in High Point, NC. Projected to open in spring 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ ninth restaurant in North Carolina, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Trupal Shah, the 1,500 square-foot Wayback Burgers of High Point will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our expansion of Wayback Burgers in North Carolina,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our newest franchisee, Trupal Shah, has assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with Trupal and his team to introduce Wayback Burgers to new and returning guests throughout the region.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“As a first-time franchisee with a background in hospitality, my wife and I were highly impressed by Wayback Burgers’ customer-friendly environment and high-quality food. Learning about the brand’s establishment, growth, and ambitious vision solidified our decision to join the Wayback Burgers family,” said Trupal Shah, local franchisee. “We look forward to sharing Wayback Burgers’ delicious burgers and shakes, along with the full dining experience, with the High Point community very soon.”