Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced the launch of ‘The Big Way,’ a mouthwatering remake of a mediocre burger made by the biggest clown in the business. Wayback Burgers also announced the addition of Fried Pickles with Ranch and a new Peach Milkshake – made using its three-spindle blenders which always work, unlike the broken mixers at Ronald’s locations.

A jingle-inspired better burger made with two 100-percent all-beef patties cooked-to-order, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a toasted bun, ‘The Big Way’ will be available at participating Wayback Burgers locations for a limited-time from March 7 – May 30 for a suggested price of just $6.99. Unlike the tired chain known for arches and flavorless burgers that taste like the wrapping paper they are served in, your taste buds will immediately know that Wayback Burgers was not clowning around when they perfected ‘The Big Way.’

“At Wayback Burgers, the quality of our 100-percent all beef cooked-to-order patties is absolutely the difference maker between us and the rest,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “We take great pride in providing better quality and innovative flavor profiles within our burgers, sides and hand-dipped milkshakes. We are excited for our guests to try The Big Way; we know they’ll agree it’s far superior to the competition. It also pairs perfectly with our new Fried Pickles with Ranch and Peach Milkshake.”

Wayback Burgers’ new limited-time only menu is happy to welcome Fried Pickles with Ranch – made from irresistible pickle slices fried to perfection and served with a side of Ranch. Fried Pickles with Ranch will be available to guests from March 7 – May 30 for a suggested price of $3.99. As if that wasn’t decadent enough, its all-new Peach Milkshake, made from hand-dipped vanilla ice cream perfectly blended with a peachy swirl and topped with whipped cream, will be available from March 7 – April 29 for a suggested price of $4.99. Both items make the perfect complement to any Wayback Burgers meal.

With operations in 34 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.