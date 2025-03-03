Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced the launch of three new Wayback Wraps: the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Zesty Chipotle Chicken and Loaded Burger. Marking its official debut in the explosive wrap category, the better burger brand’s new Wayback Wraps start at $2.99 and are packed with premium ingredients that challenge the uninspired status quo that has sadly become the norm in the category.

All it takes is one look inside to understand that not all wraps are created equal. Quality is what separates Wayback Burgers and has been at the forefront of every menu innovation since its founding more than 33 years ago. Using only the freshest ingredients and the highest-quality meats – like hand-breaded chicken tenders, savory bacon and mouthwatering juicy beef patties – the new Wayback Wraps are an experience that no other brand can replicate.

“While mediocrity in a wrap may be a good look for some, at Wayback Burgers, we uphold our staunch commitment to quality and freshness,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Jake’s Franchising, LLC. “We never shy away from an opportunity to elevate a category standard, so, sit back and watch as we redefine snackn’ and demonstrate how to craft a genuine wrap that guests won’t be able to resist.”

Designed to satisfy those craving a lighter yet flavorful meal, Wayback Burgers is setting a new standard with its three meat and chicken-inspired wraps. Available through May 30 at its more than 170 locations, the three new Wayback Wraps are anything but lackluster, and crafted to shock the palate from the very first bite:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap: Crispy hand-breaded chicken tender, perfectly paired with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, creamy ranch dressing and a crispy slice of savory bacon.

Loaded Burger Wrap: A high quality, juicy half-patty topped with cheese, tangy pickles, golden fries and a zesty ketchup kick.

Zesty Chipotle Chicken Wrap: Crispy hand-breaded chicken tender loaded with Cajun seasoning, perfectly paired with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato and a bold chipotle mayo.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.