Wayback Burgers to Offer $2 Off Impossible Melts for Earth Day

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it will offer $2 off its Impossible Melts in honor of Earth Day on Friday, April 22.

Available only through the Wayback Burgers app, guests can use Earth Day as the perfect opportunity to try a food option that is delicious, nutritious, and most importantly, sustainable. Made with an Impossible™ plant-based patty, the Impossible™ Melt is topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions, all sandwiched between Wayback Burgers’ signature toasted, inverted, buttered buns and features Cajun remoulade. With taste so authentic, you won’t believe it is actually made from plants.

“No matter how big or small, we each have the opportunity to give back to the environment this Earth Day,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Simple changes to our daily routines, such as recycling or eating a plant-friendly meal, can help preserve our planet’s resources. With this Earth Day promotion, Wayback Burgers hopes to reinforce its commitment to the planet and encourage guests to celebrate sustainability.”

The demand for plant-based meat options has grown nearly 80 percent since 2020 (NPD Group), which prompted Wayback Burgers to first introduce its Impossible Burger menu option. As the Impossible Burger quickly gained popularity amongst guests, Wayback Burgers expanded its Impossible menu lineup to include the Impossible Melt. To date, Wayback Burgers has sold over 200,000 Impossible menu items nationwide.

With operations in 34 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.