Wayback Burgers to Offer BOGO Deal on National Cheeseburger Day

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a delicious and cheesy deal in honor of its favorite holiday, National Cheeseburger Day.

For one day only, guests can cash in on a Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger offer on Sunday, September 18. Wayback Burgers’ Classic Burger features two beef patties cooked-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating National Cheeseburger Day,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Our BOGO offer is a great way for guests to try our most popular menu item and to highlight its key attribute, top-grade, handcrafted American cheese. Additionally, National Cheeseburger Day gives us an opportunity to showcase our new, limited time seasonal menu items full of fall flare and festivity. We encourage guests to order Wayback Burgers this September to experience both great offers.”

New offerings for this fall include: