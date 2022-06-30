Wayback Burgers to Offer Free Fries on National French Fry Day

National French Fry Day is coming in hot and America’s favorite hometown burger joint, Wayback Burgers, is celebrating with free fries nationwide. For one day only, guests can receive a free side of french fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich through the Wayback Burgers app on Wednesday, July 13.

Additionally, Wayback Burgers is also offering four new limited time offer menu items. The perfect mix of sweet and spicy, customers can look forward trying:

Old-Fashioned Donut Shake – The 2022 winner of the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest, this shake is made with vanilla ice cream and French vanilla syrup all topped with whipped cream and a mini glazed donut.

– The 2022 winner of the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest, this shake is made with vanilla ice cream and French vanilla syrup all topped with whipped cream and a mini glazed donut. Nashville Hot Chicken – A flavorful sandwich made with breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce and topped with pickles.

– A flavorful sandwich made with breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce and topped with pickles. Jalapeño Ranch Fries – Wayback Burgers’ french fries drizzled in ranch and topped with jalapeños.

– Wayback Burgers’ french fries drizzled in ranch and topped with jalapeños. The Works Dog – Grilled hot dog served on a brioche bun, topped with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and Wayback Burgers’ works mustard.

Full of flavor and spice, the Nashville Hot Chicken, Jalapeño Ranch Fries and The Works Dog will only be available until September 9. The Old-Fashioned Donut shake is available July 11 through September 9.