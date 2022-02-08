Wayback Burgers Offers $2.22 Deal for February 22

Wayback Burgers is celebrating a date that is “two” cool. This ‘Twosday’, 2/22/22 you can purchase a classic burger for just that, $2.22.
However, just like the date, this deal is only for a limited time.
- Guests can place their order via the Wayback Burgers app on February 22 between 2:22 pm – 3:22 pm
- Guests must choose a classic burger and the discount will be available at check out
- This app-only offer is time-zone specific
- The classic burger is cooked to order with two patties, crispy lettuce, savory tomatoes and crunchy onions.
