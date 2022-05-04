Wayback Burgers Offers 'Burger Bargains' for National Hamburger Month

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, has announced a delicious lineup of specials to celebrate National Hamburger Month this May. All month long, the brand is offering tasty deals to satisfy appetites and budgets alike. Guests can take advantage of these offers throughout the month by ordering from Wayback Burgers restaurants nationwide.

Offering a different deal each week of May, Wayback Burgers kicks off National Hamburger Month strong with the following burger bargains:

$2 Off App Orders – May 1 – May 7

– May 1 – May 7 Free Regular Bacon Cheese Fries with Burger or Sandwich Purchase – May 8 – May 14

– May 8 – May 14 $2 Kids’ Meals – May 15 – May 21

– May 15 – May 21 Triple Point Days on App Orders – May 22 – May 27; May 29 – May 31

Additionally, Wayback Burgers will offer all guests a BOGO Classic Burger to celebrate the restaurant’s favorite day of the year, National Hamburger Day, on Saturday, May 28. Guests are encouraged to download the Wayback app to participate in these deals while they last. Wayback Burgers will also be offering a Sour Patch Kids Shake, made with sour patch kids bitz, from May 2 – July 8.

“May is one of our favorite months here at Wayback Burgers, as it provides the perfect opportunity to showcase what we do best; making delicious, high-quality burgers combined with a fast-casual dining experience,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Our National Hamburger Month specials are designed with the burger enthusiast in mind and are available to all guests who order through the Wayback Burgers app.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of cooked-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties cooked-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Or try our Big Way, which is Wayback’s take on a “jingle inspired” better burger made from two 100-percent all-beef patties, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a toasted bun.

Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads and delicious sides, including fries, onion rings, mac & cheese bites and tater tots. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is also famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.