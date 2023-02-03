    Wayback Burgers Offers Deals for Super Bowl Sunday

    Industry News | February 3, 2023

    On Sunday, February 12, everyone scores at Wayback Burgers. Whether you bleed midnight green or red & gold, customers can celebrate the Big Game by cashing in on the following deals:

    • 50% Off (February 13-14): Score 50% off all app orders if any player successfully kicks a 50-yard+ field goal during the Sunday night showdown.
    • OR 10% Off (February 13-14): Score 10% off all app orders if no player kicks a 50-yard+ field goal on Sunday night.
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

