Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at 9811 Main Street in Damascus, MD. Projected to open late 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ fourth restaurant in Maryland, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by Shahzad Manzoor, Wayback Burgers of Damascus is his first location with the brand. The 1,925 square-foot restaurant will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We’re proud to continue growing the Wayback Burgers brand with the lease signing of our newest location in Maryland,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 36 states and continued growth nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to supporting Shazad Manzoor, as he introduces Wayback Burgers to the Damascus community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

“When exploring franchise opportunities, Wayback Burgers stood out to me for its strong brand, high-quality food and incredible growth potential,” said Shazad Manzoor, local franchisee. “I’ve always believed in the value of serving great food, and Wayback Burgers truly delivers. My family and I were looking for a brand we could believe in—not just as business owners, but as customers—and Wayback Burgers was the perfect fit. I’m proud to be a part of the brand and excited to contribute to its continued growth and success.”