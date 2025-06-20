Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced the official opening of its newest location at 2200 North Main Street in High Point, NC. The new restaurant brings 25 new jobs to the area, contributing to the local economy and expanding the brand’s presence in North Carolina.

Owned and operated by first-time franchisee Trupal Shah, this location will be the ninth Wayback Burgers in North Carolina. The 1,500 square-foot Wayback Burgers of High Point will offer guests the brand’s signature menu items in a lighter, brighter, and elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen will be visible through glass windows and a pass-through, allowing guests to watch their food being prepared. Furnishings will include a variety of seating options, such as upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating community tables.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Wayback Burgers experience to the High Point community,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Franchising, LLC. “This marks an exciting milestone as our first location in Guilford County, and we’re proud to grow our footprint in North Carolina. With Trupal Shah leading the way, we look forward to delivering the Wayback experience and creating a space that feels like home for our guests.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

“I’m excited to bring the first Wayback Burgers to High Point and share a brand I truly believe in with the local community,” said Trupal Shah, local franchisee, Wayback Burgers of High Point. “Wayback Burgers stood out to me for its simple, high-quality menu and great value. I’m looking forward to welcoming guests and providing a place where they can enjoy delicious food and excellent service for years to come.”

The hours of operation for Wayback Burgers of High Point are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM.

With operations in 36 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide. To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join the Wayback Rewards program at https://waybackburgers.com/rewards/. For more information on locations, menus and promotion, visit WaybackBurgers.com, or get social with us on Facebook, X or Instagram. For information on Wayback Burgers franchise opportunities, visit WaybackBurgers.com/Franchising.