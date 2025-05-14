Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at 608 Towne Park Loop in Rincon, GA. The new location will be Wayback Burgers’ eleventh in Georgia and is projected to open in Fall 2025, bringing approximately 30 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Jitenkumar Patel, the 2,010 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Rincon will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We’re proud to announce the expansion of Wayback Burgers in Georgia with the lease signing of our newest location in Rincon,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “This marks our eleventh restaurant in the state, showcasing the continued growth of our brand. Jitenkumar Patel’s commitment to bringing Wayback Burgers to Rincon is a great step forward, and we look forward to introducing our signature burgers and delicious milkshakes to the local community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“When considering a franchise opportunity, Wayback Burgers stood out to me because of its proven success, strong brand and the outstanding resources provided to franchisees,” said Jitenkumar Patel, local franchisee. “The comprehensive training and the company’s commitment to helping franchisees succeed gave me the confidence to open my own location. I’m excited to introduce Wayback’s delicious menu and inviting atmosphere to the Rincon community and look forward to welcoming guests soon.”