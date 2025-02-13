Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest growing burger franchises, today announced the opening of its newest international restaurant in the Dominican Republic. Strategically located in the island’s bustling capital of Santo Domingo, the opening is the brand’s first in the Caribbean and comes on the heels of recent debuts in Quebec and Dubai.

The 1,000 square foot Santo Domingo restaurant will add 15 jobs to the local economy and is the first of eight that Wayback Burgers’ Master Franchisee for the country, Farhiell Exil, will be opening in the coming years. Exil will be spearheading development for Wayback Burgers in the region and is responsible for championing the brand, ensuring its highest quality standards from fresh ingredients to customer service are met.

“Riding the coattails of successful openings in Dubai and Quebec, we’re entering 2025 with some tremendous momentum,” said William Chemero, Chief Development Officer of Wayback Burgers. “It’s incredibly humbling to see the affinity that so many have for our brand, and how what we’ve built here in the US transcends so many different cultures. When it comes to our Master Franchise Program, we look for partners that will represent the Wayback Burgers brand and that embody what we represent and could not have asked for a better partner than Farhiell to lead these efforts in the Dominican Republic.”

Through the Wayback Burgers Master Franchise Program, an individual is awarded its Master Franchise rights for a country, stepping into the franchisor’s development and operational roles for a specific territory. Wayback Burgers provides its Master Franchisees with a comprehensive business model to help grow the brand around the world with the same enthusiasm, passion and support systems that exist in the United States.

“We’re proud to now be officially serving guests here in the Dominican Republic,” shared Farhiell Exil, Wayback Burgers Master Franchisee in the Dominican Republic. “We’re building something special here in Paradise with Wayback Burgers and are looking forward to opening additional locations and contributing to the economic development in the region.”

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.