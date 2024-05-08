Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at 611 O’Keefe Avenue in New Orleans, LA. Projected to open in October 2024, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ first restaurant in Louisiana, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Lionel Nelson, the 2,402square-foot Wayback Burgers of New Orleans will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of Wayback Burgers with the lease signing of our first restaurant in Louisiana,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our New Orleans franchisee has assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with Lionel Nelson, as we introduce Wayback Burgers to the New Orleans community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

“When deciding on a franchise family to join, Wayback Burgers stood out for two critical reasons – its commitment and support for its franchisees and its versatile menu items. After having a delightful experience at one of the Wayback Burgers locations in Georgia, I was inspired to open a Wayback Burgers location of my own,” says Lionel Nelson, local franchisee. “I am thrilled to bring the Wayback Burgers dining experience to the New Orleans community and look forward to sharing delicious menu items, especially my personal favorite, the Cheeeesy Burger.”