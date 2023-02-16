Wayback Burgers Recognized as Top Franchise

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Top Franchise by market research firm, Franchise Business Review, in the 2023 annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

“We are honored and humbled to have received recognition as a 2023 Top Franchise,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “At Wayback Burgers, we lead and live by our mission statement – to create a culture of belonging. Achieving our mission starts with the ‘Way’ – the way we treat our guests, support our team members and source our products. It is incredibly fulfilling to receive this feedback from our new and existing franchisees, and we’re proud to celebrate this recognition with them.”

Out of 360 franchise brands and nearly 38,000 franchise owners surveyed, Wayback Burgers received positive data and praise, ultimately securing its spot amongst the top 200 franchises. Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions regarding franchisee experience, performance and satisfaction; employee engagement, support and training; franchise operations and systems; franchisor and franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Wayback Burgers’ survey data resulted in the following:

94% of new franchises see strong long term growth opportunity for their restaurant.

91% of existing franchisees would recommend Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity.

90% of existing franchisees see a clear vision from leadership for the future of the organization.

87% of new franchisees say the total investment of time and money has met their expectations.

83% of existing franchisees would do it all over again knowing what they know now.

“Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high,” says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and mac and cheese bites. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.