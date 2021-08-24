Wayback Burgers Recruits New Mascot Patty the Chicken to Encourage People to Eat More Cows

If you haven’t heard, there is a national chicken pricing crisis sweeping America. In the past year, chicken prices have skyrocketed as more and more restaurants open back up to full capacity among eased lockdowns. At this time last year, chicken cost approximately $1.13 per pound, and since April, prices have soared above $1.80 per pound, according to The Associated Press. Holy cow! Clearly, it’s time to MOOve on over to beef and give the chickens a break!

Enter Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, who has beer with the national chicken pricing crisis. So much beef, that they’ve recruited a new mascot, Patty the Chicken, to encourage people to eat more cows!

Patty wants her namesake to be used on delicious, legend-dairy cheeseburgers and hamburgers, instead of pricy chicken HENdering the meat industry. Local restaurants are the ones facing the brunt of this crisis since fast-food giants have been stockpiling product for months to avoid this issue. By encouraging consumers to eat more beef, Wayback Burgers aims to lighten the load on small businesses struggling to afford their chicken supply.