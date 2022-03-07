Wayback Burgers Reveals Finalists of National Milkshake Recipe Contest

The search is on for the perfect shake.

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced three finalists of its annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest. One winning club will receive a $10,000 prize donation and have its shake recipe featured as a limited-time offer (LTO) at all Wayback Burgers locations. Guests can vote for their favorite of three new and unique shake recipes on the Wayback Burgers’ website from now through Friday, March 18, 2022.

Based on consumer votes, the winning club and recipe will be announced on Tuesday, April 5. This announcement coincides with the brand’s Boys & Girls Clubs of America national fundraiser, in which 10% of nationwide sales are donated to the organization for one day only. Once selected, the winning milkshake will be available as a limited-time menu item from July 2022 to September 2022. Club members submitted their innovative milkshake recipe ideas from mid-January to mid-February.

“After reviewing numerous submissions and performing countless taste tests, we are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists of our Boys & Girls Clubs of America Shake Recipe Contest are a Cookie Monster Shake from Wallingford, CT, Old Fashioned Donut Shake from Oklahoma City, OK and a Rainbow Shake from Bluffton, SC,” stated Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Wayback Burgers is proud to support the local Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation and greatly appreciates the organization’s impact on youth in our communities. We hope this $10,000 donation will help kids and teens reach their full potential and look forward to seeing which unique milkshake flavor will become our new summer LTO.”

Since the partnership’s launch in June 2018, Wayback Burgers has raised more than $650,000 for the non-profit organization through a variety of national fundraising events and initiatives. In 2021, Wayback Burgers awarded a $10,000 prize to a staff member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee in Nashville as a token of appreciation for going above and beyond during the pandemic.