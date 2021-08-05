Wayback Burgers Sees Massive Sales Growth in First Half of 2021

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announces continued growth at the conclusion of the first half of 2021 as businesses bounce back from the turmoil of the pandemic. The company is projected to continue expansion and innovation in the later part of the year that will lead to a strong finish for 2021. With an increase in sales, Wayback Burgers’ financials saw a systemwide sales increase of 38.8 percent and a comparable store sales increase of 39.42 percent.

In addition to sales growth, Wayback Burgers enjoyed success with the company’s philanthropic efforts through its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America this year. Through a variety of national fundraising events and initiatives, Wayback Burgers reached a major milestone by surpassing the $500,000 mark in funds raised for the non-profit organization, whose mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, since the partnership’s launch in June 2018.

Franchise expansion was seen through the awarding of 10 new franchise agreements in the United States. Additionally, Wayback Burgers awarded the master franchise for Japan. Furthermore, the company oversaw seven lease signings, three restaurant openings in Fresno, CA, Universal City, TX and Groton, CT and 11 remodels, with 12 more currently in progress.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be part of the Wayback Burgers franchise” states Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “We can’t thank our franchisees and guests enough for supporting Wayback Burgers this past year. Coming out of COVID-19 with such a strong first half set us up for sales to continue to soar in Q3 and Q4, and we look forward to the remainder of this year.”

With restaurant expansions, coupled with a national labor shortage, Wayback Burgers implemented creative initiatives to attract new team members and hosted national hiring events in early June. The “Apply for Fries” campaign incentivized applicants who completed an interview with a free regular side of Wayback Burgers’ signature fries.

Alongside these restaurant happenings, Wayback Burgers signed 13 existing franchisees for the “Let’s Get Growing” program, which aims to grow the Wayback Burgers franchise from within and upgrade restaurants in a timely manner. The program helps existing franchises expand to other locations with a reduced initial franchise fee of $10,000, which is then given back to the franchisee to remodel their existing locations

New limited-time only (LTO) menu items dominated sales. Items such as the Big Easy Burger, Chocolate Cake Shake and the Impossible Melt gained major popularity this year. As a result of the overwhelming demand for Impossible menu items, Wayback Burgers made the Impossible Burger a permanent menu feature. Other LTO items that are performing well include seasonal summertime favorites, including the Guac Burger, Tangerine Lemonade and Tangerine Shake available through September 6. The latter half of the year will also bring expansions to Wayback Burgers’ national footprint.