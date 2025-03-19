Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at the Victory Shops – 3100 FM 2181 in Hickory Creek, TX. Projected to open in late 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ seventeenth restaurant in Texas, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by Thomas Kincaid, Wayback Burgers of Hickory Creek is his first location with the brand. The 1,750 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Hickory Creek will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion in the Lone Star State,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 36 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with Thomas, as we introduce Wayback Burgers to the Hickory Creek community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

As a first-time franchisee, I am excited to become a part of the Wayback Burgers family. What attracted me most was the brand’s steadfast dedication to supporting and guiding each of its franchisees, and the sense of belonging I immediately felt. It’s the kind of place where I always feel at home,” said Thomas Kincaid, local franchisee. I am eager to bring the Wayback Burgers dining experience to the Hillory Creek community and look forward to serving some of the best burgers, fries and shakes in Texas.