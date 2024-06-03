Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at the Market Square – 13341 Westheimer Road in Houston, TX. Projected to open in October 2024, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ first restaurant in Houston, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Vergus and Binta Davis, Wayback Burgers of Houston is their second location with the brand. The 2,400 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Houston will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion with the lease signing of our first restaurant in Houston,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our Houston franchisees have assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to continuing to work with the Davis family, as we introduce Wayback Burgers to guests across Houston.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

“When deciding on a franchise family to join, Wayback Burgers stood out to Binta and I for a few reasons – mainly because of its ongoing franchisee support, exceptional customer service and high-quality food,” says Vergus Davis, local franchisee. “My wife and I were immediately impressed by Wayback Burgers’ unique and versatile menu items, after trying our personal favorites the Classic Burger and Garden Burger. We are thrilled to be opening our second location and look forward to sharing delicious menu items, along with the full Wayback Burgers dining experience with the Houston community soon.”