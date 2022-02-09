Wayback Burgers Signs Lease to Open Store in Allen, Texas

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing to open a new restaurant, located at 380 East Bethany Drive, Allen, Texas, slated to open summer of 2022. The restaurant will be the fourteenth Wayback Burgers location owned and operated by local franchisees in the state of Texas. Wayback Burgers of Allen will add approximately 30 new jobs to the local economy.

“We are pleased to continue the expansion of the Wayback Burgers brand in Texas with the lease signing announcement of our Allen restaurant,” says Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 34 states and new restaurants extending our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with excellent franchise partners like Zalak Patel to continue introducing Wayback Burgers to new guests and communities.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of cooked-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties cooked-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, onion rings and mac and cheese bites. As a perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“As a cooking enthusiast, I have always appreciated the creativity Wayback Burgers brings to its menu, especially with its seasonal limited time offers and I can’t wait to share the Wayback Burgers experience with the Allen community,” says Zalak Patel, local franchisee. “Wayback Burgers’ rapid growth and expansion is what initially attracted us to the franchise. The support systems to help guide us along the way and the opportunity for owning additional locations in the future is what assured us that Wayback Burgers was the right path for us.”

The new Wayback Burgers of Allen will encompass a 1937 square-foot design, offering a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. With a modernized kitchen visible through glass windows and a pass-through, Wayback Burgers’ new design allows guests to see their food as it is prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating and community tables. Wayback Burgers merchandise and branded apparel will be available for purchase in the restaurant’s retail space.