Wayback Burgers Signs Master Franchise Agreement in the Dominican Republic

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a new Master Franchise Agreement with Farhiell Exil, bringing the beloved burger concept to the Caribbean as the Dominican Republic Master Franchisee.

As part of the agreement, Exil will open eight Wayback Burgers restaurants across the Dominican Republic within the next eight years. The first opening is planned for the nation’s capital, Santo Domingo, in early 2023. Currently, Exil is working closely Brian Corsetti, Vice President International, Wayback Burgers and commercial real estate brokers to secure high-traffic and business-friendly locations to develop his Wayback Burgers franchises.

A Haiti native and recent Harvard University graduate, Exil has experience with both international business and restaurant services. Growing up, Exil’s mother owned a catering restaurant. He hopes to utilize her insights, along with his own industry knowledge, to achieve success with Wayback Burgers’ highly anticipated market entry.

“We are excited to continue growing our business portfolio with the expansion of Wayback Burgers’ footprint to the Caribbean,” says Farhiell Exil, Master Franchisee. “We understand the challenges of local job insecurity and believe our eight Wayback Burgers restaurants will offer great employment opportunities across the Dominican Republic. We plan to bring approximately 240 jobs to the area, for which we are actively recruiting and reviewing applications.”

Through the Wayback Burgers Master Franchise Program, an individual is awarded its Master Franchise rights for a country, stepping into the franchisor’s development role for a specific territory. Wayback Burgers provides its Master Franchisees with a comprehensive business model to help grow the brand around the world with the same enthusiasm, passion and support systems that exist in the United States.

“We are pleased to officially announce our latest Master Franchise Agreement with Farhiell Exil for the Dominican Republic,” says William Chemero, Chief Development Officer of Wayback Burgers. “We are always excited to work with young, talented franchisee partners like Farhiell and view his partnership as a tremendous opportunity to introduce the Wayback Burgers experience to burger lovers in the Caribbean.”

With over 166 locations nationally and internationally in nine countries, Wayback Burgers has experienced rapid growth since its humble beginnings. Through its executed international franchise agreements, the brand has seen a strong and in-demand need to provide quality burgers and customer service both domestically and globally. To date, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries through similar international master franchise agreements, including the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Japan, Germany and in Canada, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, The Atlantic Provinces, Quebec and British Columbia.